’Fair housing’ creates challenge to remove aggressive neighborhood dog

WAXHAW, NC (WBTV) - In the Chapman house, four-legged friends are part of the family. Like their dog Bailee.
“He loved his walks," Jennifer Chapman says.
But on a recent walk, they say Bailey was attacked by the Rottweiler across the street. He didn’t survive.
“I immediately tried to pull him, and started screaming," Chapman says. "[The dog] went for his neck and would not let go.”
The Chapmans say they and other neighbors had already filed complaints with the Mill Bridge Community Home Owners Association against that dog for months, saying it was too aggressive, and had bitten a few other pets.
A response from the HOA told neighbors the dog was protected under a Fair Housing Request.
“Short of a police report, or hard video evidence that the dog was aggressive, they could not override that fair housing claim," Keith Chapman says.
That police report ultimately came when the Chapman’s 12-year-old pup was killed on that evening walk. The neighbor dog is gone now, but these homeowners want to make sure it doesn’t happen again.
“There has to be some kind of justice, and some action put in place," Keith Chapman says.
Local HOA attorney Zac Moretz says situations like this involving fair housing are becoming more common.
“It’s definitely increasing," he says. "The fair housing act protects people with disabilities, who may have a service animal.”
He says HOA’s like the Chapman’s can prohibit dogs of certain breeds from neighborhoods, but not all.
“Such rules would normally be enforceable," Moretz says. "But not against service animals.”
He says it can be tricky for an HOA to get involved before police are needed.
“An HOA would have to be very careful before they told someone to remove an animal that was a bonafide service animal,” he says.
Whatever the case for the Chapmans, they are hoping to get some answers soon, and change in their community.
“Realistically speaking, this could happen to another dog," Keith Chapman says.
The Chapmans and other neighbors met with their HOA at a board meeting Monday night to try to sort this out moving forward.
WBTV tried to talk with the dog’s owner Monday, but have not heard back.
