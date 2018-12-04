Elementary principal in Lincoln Co. arrested for misdemeanor assault of child

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Lincoln County Schools principal on Tuesday and charged him with misdemeanor assault of a child.
Police report that on Nov. 27, Patrick Mitchell Nelson, the principal of Union Elementary School, allegedly grabbed a student by the collar while addressing previous behavioral concerns involving the child.
The student tried to run from his office during this meeting and Nelson reportedly dragged the child back into the room from the hallway, causing the student to fall to the floor.
The incident was reported to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 30 and Mitchell has since appeared before a Lincoln County magistrate where he received his bond.
