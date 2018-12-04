Dry, cold weather ahead as storm system creeps forward

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Most of the week ahead will be dry but considerably colder! Rain chances stand at about zero. Highs will drop from the upper 60s on Monday into the lower 50s on Tuesday, then the 40s over the midweek time frame.
The big story is over the weekend. A storm system over the Pacific Ocean has already formed and will march across the country this week taking aim at the Carolinas next weekend.
Our data remained fairly consistent on Monday continuing to suggest the mountains will see heavy snow this weekend and spilling into Monday. It’s not out of the question Charlotte could see some snow in the air before this event ends Monday as an upper level low may drag colder air and moisture back southward toward the Queen City and the South Carolina upstate.
Keep checking back, any slight deviation in the storm’s track can significantly change this forecast.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
