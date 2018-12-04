Community, family members mark anniversary of death of Ayanna Allen

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - Community members, police, and family members marked the second anniversary of the tragic shooting death of 7-year-old Ayanna Allen.
On Tuesday, a gathering was held in the parking lot behind the Salisbury City Council chambers. Mayor Al Heggins, members of the council, Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes, and many others, released purple and white balloons in memory of Ayanna.
Allen was shot on Dec. 4, 2016 while sleeping in the same bed as her grandmother, Shirley Robinson, in her Salisbury home. Robinson was shot in the leg and was released from the hospital later that day. Allen was pronounced dead on scene and the medical examiner reports that gunshot wounds were found in her head, torso, and extremities.
Robinson told authorities that someone shot through a bedroom window.
Allen’s cause of death is officially listed as multiple gunshot wounds, and no arrests have been made in the case.
There’s a $20,000 reward for anyone who provides information that could lead to an arrest in her murder.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
