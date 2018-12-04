Cold temps heading in, wintry mix could arrive over weekend

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Have you noticed the cooler temperatures? We were in the 70s Sunday… the 60s Monday and the 50s today. Yep! Tomorrow’s high will be in the 40s. It doesn’t look like we drop below that for the rest of the week though. Enjoy the calm and dry remainder of the week before the real action comes in over the weekend.
How about the weekend winter storm you’ve been hearing about? Well, the set up hasn’t changed much. We still have a storm system that will be gathering steam and moving across the southern part of the US by late in the week.
The good news is that we don’t need to worry about winter weather through Friday. Even Saturday morning looks dry for now. During the day, rain will move into the Carolinas from the southeast. For most of us, there shouldn’t be too many winter issues through Saturday. Rain is certainly possible though. That’s why a First Alert Day has been issued for Saturday.
Saturday night into Sunday is when we expect the heaviest precipitation to fall. For the mountains, it seems likely that you will see mostly snow. For the rest of us, we have the same issues we always seem to have around here.
Will we see rain, freezing rain, sleet or snow? It all depends on the temperature – not only at the surface but all the way up in the atmosphere. If it gets above freezing at any point, the snow will melt and end as either sleet, rain or freezing rain if the temperature goes back below freezing.
We could see any or all of those precipitation types this weekend. At this point, it is still too early to pin down precipitation type and therefore amounts. But again, the potential is certainly there for messy weather from Saturday night through Monday.
We will keep you posted as we get more information.
Have a good evening!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
