Cleveland Co. soldier surprises children after 313-day deployment

CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Daddy just returned to Shelby after being in Kuwait for 313 days.
Five-year-old Madison and 2-year-old John Logan Jr were waiting to meet him… only, he surprised them.
SPC John Logan is with the 300th chemical company out of West Virginia, but he and his family live in Cleveland County. Momma Marissa Prince sent the video.
“Just wanted to share with you,” she said. “We’re so excited he’s home.”
The children met SPC Logan at the airport, and the sign they were holding said it all:
“Our Daddy has to go and fight but now he’s back to hold us tight.”
