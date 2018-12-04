CIAA interviews cities about hosting basketball tournament

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association's (CIAA) popular basketball tournament's days could be numbered in Charlotte. The event has been in Charlotte for the past 13 years. Tuesday the CIAA board of directors will hear pitches from three cities that are interested in stealing the tournament away from Charlotte.
Sources tell WBTV Baltimore, Norfolk and Charlotte are on the short list to possibly host the tournament for 2021-2023. We are told representatives will come to CIAA headquarters in Charlotte Tuesday to make a pitch why CIAA should set up shop in their city.
Sources say Baltimore will tout corporate support it has obtained. We are also told Norfolk will talk about its support it has in the business community. We are also told Charlotte will talk about how successful the tournament has been in the Queen City, leaders will also mention that college scholarships have grown while in Charlotte, and will say it offers student athletes a chance to play in an arena that NBA players use.
The CIAA pumps millions of dollars into the local economy. Leaders say losing the tournament will be a huge blow to the city. Last year the CIAA generated more than $50 million. Charlotte still has the tournament until 2020. It is expected a decision will be made about the future of the CIAA in December.
