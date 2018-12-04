Burglars wielding ax, wearing monkey mask steal 17 guns

FARMVILLE, VA (WWBT) - Three people, including one wearing a monkey mask, used an ax to break in and steal 17 guns from a store in Farmville.
Surveillance video shows the suspects inside the Millbrook Country Store at 3633 James Madison Highway in the early morning hours of Dec. 1.
Up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest. Both the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the National Shooting Sports Foundation have put up $2,500 in reward money.
ATF and Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the burglary.
Anyone with information is asked to call ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (283-4867) or email ATFtips@atf.gov or call the Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 969-1772.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.