Burglars wielding ax, wearing monkey mask steal 17 guns

Axe-wielding, monkey mask-wearing burglars steal guns from Virginia store
By NBC12 Newsroom | December 4, 2018 at 12:38 PM EST - Updated December 4 at 2:30 PM

FARMVILLE, VA (WWBT) - Three people, including one wearing a monkey mask, used an ax to break in and steal 17 guns from a store in Farmville.

Surveillance video shows the suspects inside the Millbrook Country Store at 3633 James Madison Highway in the early morning hours of Dec. 1.

Up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest. Both the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the National Shooting Sports Foundation have put up $2,500 in reward money.

ATF and Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to call ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (283-4867) or email ATFtips@atf.gov or call the Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 969-1772.

