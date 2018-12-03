77-year-old woman killed in car crash in Union County

UNION COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A woman was killed in a car crash, causing a road closure in Union County Sunday afternoon.
According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened in the 7000 block of Potter Road near Forest Lawn Drive in Weddington.
Deputies say 77-year-old Shirley Barnes was killed in the crash.
Troopers say Barnes went off the roadway - hit a mailbox, a tree then a stone wall.
The car rolled over and Barnes was ejected from the car.
The accident happened not far from Barnes' home, and there is no official word of what caused her to go off the road.
Deputies are assisting the North Carolina State Highway Patrol with the accident.
Potter Road was temporarily closed. The Wesley Chapel Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the scene.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
