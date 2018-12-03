Ukraine calls up reservists amid tensions with Russia

In this photo taken on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, A Russian border guard stands behind barbed wire on the Russian side of the Russia-Ukraine border as people buy and sell at Saturday's market in Milove, eastern Ukraine, one village, which is crossed by the main road called Friendship of People's Street and barbed wire. People on the streets easily mix both Russia and Ukrainian languages without making a political statement of it, but earlier this year, Russia built a barbed wire fence on the Friendship of People's street, marking the border with Ukraine in a metaphorical statement about the long-simmering conflict between the countries. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) (AP)