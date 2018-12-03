Surveillance operation leads to meth charges for Rowan Co. man

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - A Salisbury man was arrested on drug charges after a surveillance operation stemming from complaints about methamphetamine.
David Ralph Sprinkle, 56, is charged with felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor simple possession of marijuana.
The investigation began on Nov. 27 when law enforcement received complaints that Sprinkle was involved in the sale of meth in Rowan County. Detectives then began to surveil Sprinkle, eventually pulling his vehicle over near Walmart in Salisbury.
After the traffic stop, detectives went to Sprinkle’s home on Correll Loop Road where they say they found a half ounce of crystal meth and a small amount of marijuana.
Sprinkle was then arrested and taken to the Rowan County Detention Center where he was placed under a $10,000 bond.
No further information has been released.
