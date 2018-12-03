Snow possible in Charlotte this weekend

Meteorologists don't just look at the surface temperature and forecast snow or rain. We look at the temperature forecast through the column of air over us and right now it suggests near 32F air at the surface, much colder air (below freezing, in the 20s) just above our heads, then a developing "warm nose" above that with air back near 32F again. Warm-cold-warm from the surface up through 10,000 feet or so.