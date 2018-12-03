Santa and Mrs. Claus pay a visit to Johnson C. Smith University

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU) held a holiday party for the community Saturday night.
The school had a one-night-only with Santa and Mrs. Claus in the Auditorium at Biddle Hall.
Officials say this was the first time JCSU opened up its campus for the famous couple to greet the community.
"Here at Smith we are a family," JCSU Octavius Rice said. "And as our President said - Smith changes lives, so with that why not change the lives in our community."
The night was filled with refreshments, music, raffle giveaways, and a free picture with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The kids were excited to see Santa and thrilled to ask if they were on his list.
"My daughter she is so excited," Rice said. "She was so happy to see Santa and Mrs. Claus. She took my breath away. I didn't know what to say."
JCSU is the oldest historically black college and university in Charlotte. The university thought it was the right thing to do to open up its campus during the holidays. Leaders say they want this event to be annual.
“Just to show the community that we love our community here in Charlotte,” Rice said. “And love to be a part of the community and help out in anyway we can.”
