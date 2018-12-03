Rare December tornadoes reported in central US; 1 dead

Tiffani Bailey carries an enlarged wedding photo of her grandparents, Charles and Betty Bailey, from the debris of her destroyed home in Taylorville. Bailey, who was in the trailer with her son and mom when it was hit, damaged her ribs and needed more than 30 stitches. "It's a miracle I'm alive. I was in this trailer when it got hit. I lost everything, though. I got nothing," she said. (Ted Schurter/The State Journal-Register via AP) (AP)