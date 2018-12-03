Raleigh man charged with exposing himself in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Bond was set at $500 for a Raleigh man accused of exposing himself to neighbors in Rowan County on Saturday.
According to the report, Ryan Chandler Dumont, 22, of Coral Seas Way in Raleigh, was charged with one count of indecent exposure on Saturday afternoon just after 3:00 pm.
Dumont was intoxicated, deputies say, when he exposed himself to neighbors on Campbell Road in Rowan County. Dumont had been staying at a location on Campbell Road recently.
When deputies arrived at the address, they “did find Mr. Dumont nude and extremely under the influence of an impairing substance.”
