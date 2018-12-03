One person killed in pin-in crash in Salisbury

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - One person was killed in a pin-in car crash in Salisbury Sunday night.
According to officials, the accident happened on Jake Alexander Blvd near Castlewood Drive around 7:45 p.m.
One person was reportedly pinned in the car and died from their injuries.
The Salisbury Police Department is handling the accident.
The person was not identified and there’s no word on what caused the crash to happen.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
