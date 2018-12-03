New lane closures for I-85 in Cabarrus County

CONCORD, NC (WBTV) - Contract crews working on the Interstate 85 widening project in Cabarrus County will temporarily close northbound lanes and ramps to open four travel lanes to motorists later this week.
Due to poor weather conditions over the weekend, the contractor is requesting additional time to prepare to open four northbound lanes from exit 55 to 63.
Tonight at 9 p.m., three of four northbound lanes will be closed between exit 54 and 55, in addition to the exit and entrance ramps at exit 55. All traffic control will be removed by 6 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4.
Weather permitting, additional lane and ramp closures will be scheduled this week to open more travel lanes.
The department is adding four travel lanes (two in each direction) to an 8-mile stretch of I-85 in Cabarrus and Rowan counties to improve traffic flow. The project also involves replacing and rebuilding several bridges over I-85 to meet current design requirements and eliminate substandard clearances.
The project will complete the expansion of I-85 through those two counties. Without these improvements, traffic volumes are predicted to increase each year and exceed roadway capacity by 2035.
Motorists are encouraged to pay attention when approaching the work zone, obey the posted speed limit, follow posted detours, and allow extra time to reach their destinations safely.
