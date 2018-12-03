Neighbors rattled after deadly shooting in University City area

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Autumn Lake Court was lit up with blue police lights Saturday night. Several officers from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department had been called out to the University City apartment complex after a deadly shooting claimed the life of a young man.
Just 24 hours later, the blue police lights were gone. The only extra light on the block Sunday night was coming from small candles a neighbor had left at the site where 21-year-old Javon Sherwood died.
A few neighbors from the Belle Haven apartment complex went back out to parking lot to visit the location Sunday night. They spoke together about what they had seen and heard 24 hours earlier.
“I just heard the shooting, like eight shots like that, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom,” neighbor Merary Knox told WBTV in an interview.
Several neighbors told WBTV they saw Sherwood lying on the ground after he had been shot. The incident was very unexpected.
“I really was in shock. I didn’t know what happened. Like I didn’t understand and then I started crying,” said Knox.
Talking about what had happened brought the tears back to her eyes Sunday night. She had never met Sherwood, but feels bad that he lost his life in her neighborhood.
“Every life matters. It doesn’t matter where they from or the color, we all belong to God and we all belong to the lord,” said Knox through teary eyes.
She admits she’s unsure about living in the community after what happened. Others voiced concern as well.
“It makes me worried because this is my neighborhood and this is where I live now so it does make me a little bit scared. I definitely don’t want to take walks outside at night by myself,” said neighbor Jasia Tajadillo.
Tajadillo said she and her boyfriend had only been living in Belle Haven a couple of weeks prior to the shooting. She said she worries about what could have happened.
“It would have been bad if I was here and I got involved in the crossfire or something and I got shot or I got hurt,” said Tajadillo.
It is unclear why the shooting took place, but Saturday night police did note that drugs were found near the scene.
“Looking at the scene initially there is some indication of drugs on the ground here, but we really still don’t know the nexus of that related to what has happened,” said Major Mike Smathers with the CMPD.
No arrests have been announced regarding the killing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
