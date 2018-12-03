Molly’s Kids: Concord 5-year-old doing great after brain surgery

CONCORD, NC (WBTV) - Colin Case is still fighting his cancerous brain tumor... but as you can see, his attitude over Thanksgiving was fantastically silly.
You guys might remember 5-year-old Colin from Concord. This past July, a CT scan showed a mass in his brain... he had a successful brain surgery and was one of our September #MollysKids.
Colin's last round of chemo is the week before Christmas. He has a month off before starting 30 rounds of radiation next year. Mom Stacy says he's doing really well -- a recent MRI showed NO tumor.
"It's amazing," said Stacy. "The fact is, he was completely non-functional before the brain surgery and now less than 3 months after it can talk, walk and even run. He is truly a miracle!"
How great to see this photo. We show the good, the bad and the always real with #MollysKids... it's these stories we for sure love the most.
-Molly
**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.
