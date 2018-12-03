Molly’s Kids: Born at 1lb, Jorien Howell is now 13-years-old and beating odds

“We were told, ‘Either we can give him a surgery, and he’ll have a 50% chance to live because he is so small, or we just make him comfortable for the remainder of the days he has left,’ she said. “That’s what we were told because at 1-month-old, he was just too small. So, we started praying. We told doctors to go ahead and do the surgery. He ended up spending 8 months in the NICU… but… here we are, thirteen years later.”