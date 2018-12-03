Mecklenburg County Sheriff-elect reschedules swearing-in

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County Sheriff-elect Garry McFadden will be officially sworn in as the new sheriff Tuesday evening.
That’s a day later than he originally thought.
The ceremony had to be rescheduled because McFadden was told to wait until Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners take and approve McFadden’s bond.
In a press release from McFadden’s office, it states “Sheriff-elect McFadden ready to take office as soon as possible,” but he had to wait.
The release states the commissioners will vote to accept McFadden’s bond on Tuesday during the commissioners open session meeting that starts at 5 p.m.
An email WBTV received from Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio went out to County Commissioners on Nov. 30 alerting the politicians the reason why McFadden’s swearing had to be rescheduled.
"Historically, the Board of County Commissioners would vote to accept the bond of the newly elected Sheriff at its first meeting in December at the beginning of the new term. We learned today from the North Carolina Sheriff's Association that a new Sheriff cannot be sworn-in until after the Board of County Commissioners has voted to accept the bond."
McFadden was expected to be sworn in at 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 3, but that had to be pushed back to Dec. 4.
In the past, there has been no issue when the new sheriff was sworn in but the county manager informed the commissioners in an email she recently learned the process that commissioners were using was incorrect.
The new board of county commissioners will be sworn in on Monday. Some thought they could have voted then - but it was told the meeting approving McFadden's bond had to be announced.
The county manager sent this email message informing commissioners this is the way it had to be done.
"The County Attorney has been involved in this and has approved this path of action."
McFadden’s swearing-in will take place December 4th at 7:30pm at First Presbyterian Church Woods Fellowship Hall. McFadden will be the county’s 45th Sheriff. He will oversee a staff of 1,200 people and a budget of $124 million.
