Man in hospital after shooting in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, NC (WBTV) - On Sunday at approximately 9:18 p.m., the Kannapolis Police Department received a 911 call reporting approximately five-gun shots fired in the area of Lane Street and Ruth Avenue. A few moments later, another 911 call was received stating that there was a car stopped in the travel lanes of Lane Street near the location of the first 911 call.
Officers arrived and found Joel Gamez Jimenez in the vehicle with a gunshot wound to his upper body. EMS took Gamez initially to CMC Northeast then later to CMC Main in Charlotte.
The Felony Investigation Unit is finalizing evidence collection and interviewing witnesses, according to KPD. Because the investigation is still active, police say further details involving the incident will be limited.
The Kannapolis Police Department requests anyone with information regarding this incident to call 704-920-4000 or Crime Stoppers at 704-932-7463 (CRIME).
A reward is available for anyone providing information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) in this case.
The public can also post or direct message the agency on social media pages, @kannapolis911 on Twitter or Kannapolis911 on Facebook.
