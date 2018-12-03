Man charged in fatal crash in Salisbury

By David Whisenant | December 3, 2018 at 4:53 PM EST - Updated December 3 at 5:01 PM

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - Charges have been filed in the case of a fatal crash that occurred in Salisbury on Sunday night.

On Monday, Salisbury Police charged Jesus Ernesto Garcia, 32, with misdemeanor death by vehicle. Bond was set at $5000.

According to police, Gracia was the driver of a vehicle that ran into a tree off Jake Alexander Boulevard near Castlewood Drive on Sunday night just before 8:00 pm.

Nelson Fuentes Flores, 25, was killed in the crash.

No other details weere released.

