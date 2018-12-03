Honeywell to pay median salaries of $85,000 in Charlotte. Here’s how to apply.

CHARLOTTE, NC (Cassie Cope and Deon Roberts) - Charlotte job seekers can be on the lookout for high-paying positions as Fortune 100 firm Honeywell begins hiring hundreds for its headquarters operation planned to be relocated here from New Jersey.
State legislators have said the median wage for the Charlotte jobs will be about $85,000. The median household income in Mecklenburg County is about $60,000, according to federal statistics.
The relocation plans were announced Friday but are dependent on state tax incentives getting final approval, which was expected to happen in late 2018.
Honeywell spokesman Eric Krantz said the firm will start posting positions as they become available. All postings for Charlotte will be found at www.honeywell.com/careers, he said.
He did not provide timing for when jobs will start posting.
President and CEO Darius Adamczyk said that although the company is a technology firm, it will be recruiting senior-most talent for a variety of jobs. Areas where the company will be hiring include information technology, legal, finance and human resources, he said.
Honeywell said it intends to hire 500 employees in Charlotte over the next five years. Those hires, combined with jobs that will be relocated to Charlotte, is expected to result in the company reaching 750 local employees by 2024.
Honeywell’s products range from airplane cockpit systems to oil refineries to security systems for hospitals.
Honeywell will initially lease space at the Barings building uptown, a new office tower at 300 S. Tryon St. Sources have told the Observer that the company is looking at space in Ballantyne or SouthPark.
Adamczyk said the final location hasn’t been determined.
Staff writer Ely Portillo contributed.