Governor Cooper selects new State Board of Elections chair, appoints member to vacant position

RALEIGH, NC (WBTV) - Governor Roy Cooper named Joshua Malcolm as the new Chairman of the North Carolina State Board of Elections on Monday afternoon, filling in a position that was left vacant after the previous chair, Andy Penry, resigned last week amid scrutiny over partisan statements he had made referring to GOP candidates and voters.
Malcolm serves as the Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel and Assistant Secretary of the Board of Trustees at UNC-Pembroke, has over 14 years of legal experience and is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
Governor Cooper selected Robert Cordle, who had previously served on the State Board of Elections until 2013, to fill in the vacant spot left by Malcolm’s promotion.
The board is currently conducting an investigation into claims of corruption and voter fraud involved with the state’s 9th Congressional District race between Mark Harris and Dan McCready.
The board has voted to not certify the results of the election until this investigation has been concluded, thereby suspending the outcome of the race during this time.
Governor Cooper expressed confidence that Malcolm could lead the board during this process moving forward, stating that:
North Carolinians deserve to have confidence in our democratic process and as Chair, Joshua Malcom’s leadership and experience will help ensure fair and honest elections. Robert Cordle has a proven record of service on the State Board of Elections, putting aside party affiliation to hold elected leaders accountable. I appreciate their service to our state.
