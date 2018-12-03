Cooling down and staying dry ahead of potential winter weather this weekend

Unfortunately, there are many more things we don’t know right now. Remember, we are a whole week away. Everything can change between now and the weekend. The models currently have different timing. (When the models start to agree, we will feel more confident about the forecast.) Temperatures are a huge variable. We look at temperatures not just at the surface but all the way up in the atmosphere. If any of the temperatures were off at any point, the forecast would be drastically different. That would affect not only the type of precipitation but obviously, totals too.