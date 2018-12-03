Cooling down and staying dry ahead of potential winter weather this weekend

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - If you like the mild weather, soak up the rest of today! You will notice a change as early as tomorrow. Instead of highs in the mid to upper 60s, we will go back to the low 50s tomorrow.
Most of the week ahead will be dry. Rain chances stand at about zero. Highs will be in the upper 40s on Wednesday and Thursday before we return to the low 50s on Friday.
The big story is over the weekend. A low pressure system will form over Texas. (That’s right. It hasn’t formed yet - and won’t form until the end of the week.) The storm will stay to our south, putting us on the colder side of it. High pressure will supply the cold air from the north. The precipitation that does fall looks to be pretty heavy at times. Those are the things we do know right now.
Unfortunately, there are many more things we don’t know right now. Remember, we are a whole week away. Everything can change between now and the weekend. The models currently have different timing. (When the models start to agree, we will feel more confident about the forecast.) Temperatures are a huge variable. We look at temperatures not just at the surface but all the way up in the atmosphere. If any of the temperatures were off at any point, the forecast would be drastically different. That would affect not only the type of precipitation but obviously, totals too.
Then there is the soil temperature. Currently, most of us have soil temperatures in the 60s. Even the mountains are in the 40s. That will definitely change as colder air returns. Still, we aren’t talking about a week of below freezing temperatures that would have the ground ready to accommodate frozen precipitation. The warmer the ground temperature, the harder snow would have to fall to overcome that. (Not saying that couldn’t happen – just that it is another obstacle.)
For now, the best bet seems to be to prepare for winter weather. What can it hurt? If you find the flash lights, the first aid kit and buy some canned goods – we’ve got a whole winter ahead. If you don’t need them this week, you’ll have plenty more opportunities to use them, right?
Have a good evening!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.