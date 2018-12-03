Contract awarded for next phase of I-40/I-77 improvements in Iredell Co.

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A $260.3 million dollar contract has been issued to a Cheshire, CT. construction company to begin a new phase in improvements for the I-40/I-77 interchange.
The construction will include widening 7.4 miles of both highways to extend them from four to eight lanes each. A partial turbine interchange will also be created during this phase which will allow the separation of multiple left lanes in this area. The bridges over I-77 at E. Broad St. and at Davie Ave. will be replaced during this process as well.
Initial construction will be started in the spring before major roadwork begins in fall 2019. The project is estimated to be finished by 2022.
