App State to play Middle Tennessee in the New Orleans Bowl

BOONE, NC (WBTV) - Sun Belt champion Appalachian State (10-2) will face Middle Tennessee (8-5) of Conference USA on Dec. 15 in the 2018 R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.
The game will take place in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans and will begin at 9 p.m.
The matchup was announced Sunday as the complete 2018-19 bowl schedule was revealed.
App State earned a top 25 ranking this season en route to winning its third-straight conference title with a victory over Louisiana in the inaugural Sun Belt Championship Game.
Middle Tennessee won Conference USA’s East Division with a 7-1 record before a loss to UAB in the Conference USA Championship Game.
App State is the only team in history to win bowl games in its first three years after the transition to FBS, having claimed Camellia Bowl victories over Ohio in 2015 (31-29) and Toledo in 2016 (31-28) before it won the Dollar General Bowl over Toledo in 2017 (34-0).
