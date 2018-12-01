Spongebob fans ask NFL for ‘Sweet Victory’ tribute to late creator during Super Bowl halftime show

“It’s a hugely inspirational song that I listen to when working out and boosting confidence, but besides that I want it played at the Super Bowl to honor the man who gave us one of the greatest and most quotable cartoons of all time. His legacy should be honored for all the laughs and smiles his precious creation gave us both as children and as adults. As Stephen Hillenburg takes his rightful place in God’s Kingdom, I believe this song being preformed in the Super Bowl just like in the episode it came from would be the most appropriate way to do it,” said petition supporter, Jonathan Hersey.