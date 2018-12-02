Rain moves out, lower temps expected for work week

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - As we wind down this soggy yet mild weekend, now we look ahead to real December weather!
First up will be a temperature reality check as we watch high temperatures which hovered around 70 degrees on Sunday take a swan dive into the 40s by Wednesday with lows close to or below freezing from Wednesday morning all the way through next weekend.
Overall though, the pattern should remain quiet during the week.
Speaking of next weekend, long-range data is indicating an organizing storm system heading back into our region and bringing with it the threat of significant winter weather.
Obviously at this point there is enormous uncertainty, but the early indications have things getting underway as snowfall during the day on Saturday and continuing Saturday night.
On Sunday the precipitation continues and the snow may change over to sleet and eventually changing to rain before ending.
Accumulations can’t be ruled out, and we are guarding against a couple inches of snow by Sunday, but then does it get knocked back down by sleet and rain?
As said, this is all subject to change but I want to give you an early alert in the event you have outdoor plans next weekend.
I haven’t mentioned freezing rain in this discussion, but a slight shift in the temperature profile of the atmosphere could bring ice into play as well, so please check back frequently this week as we’ll definitely keep you updated.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
