Fire crews respond to house fire in Colleton Co, 14 dogs dead

COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - The Colleton County Fire Department responded to a house fire in North Colleton that left 14 dogs dead.
On Sunday, fire crews responded to 982 Treu Street at approximately 10:40 a.m., according to Fire Chief Barry McCoy.
Firefighters had the fire under control within 15 minutes, McCoy said. The building suffered substantial damage.
Firefighters recovered 7 deceased puppies and 7 deceased adult canines from the building.
The fire appears to have started from a heat lamp on the front porch which was used to keep the dogs warm, McCoy said.
None of the residents of the home were injured.
