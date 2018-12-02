Fatal car crash closes road in Union County

UNION COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A fatal car crash caused a road to close in Union County Sunday afternoon.
According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened in the 7000 block of Potter Road near Forest Lawn Drive in Weddington.
Deputies are assisting the North Carolina State Highway Patrol with the fatal rollover accident.
Officials say Potter Road is temporarily closed. The Wesley Chapel Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the scene.
Officials have not said how many people were killed or involved in the accident. No one has been identified.
There’s no word on how the accident happened.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
