Duke University removes Confederate veteran’s name from building

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP/WNCN) - A building on Duke University's campus will no longer be named after a benefactor who espoused white supremacist ideas.
The university said its Board of Trustees on Saturday voted to approve removing Julian Carr's name from a building where the history department is located.
Carr was a Confederate veteran and tobacco magnate who gave land where part of Duke was built, helping facilitate the university’s move to Durham. He once bragged during a 1913 speech about whipping a black woman.
The school’s history professors filed a formal request to remove Carr’s name earlier this year. A special committee and President Vincent E. Price both recommended removing Carr’s name.
Duke said the trustees had chosen to restore the building to its original name, the Classroom Building.
The move at Duke came after the Durham Board of Education voted in Aug. 2017 to remove Julian Carr’s name from a building at the Durham School of the Art
The town of Carrboro is named for Carr, but he’s also known for a speech he gave at the dedication of the controversial “Silent Sam” statue on UNC’s campus.
It was dedicated in 1913 in memory of alumni who died fighting in the Civil War and to students who joined the Confederate Army.
According to a website sponsored by the UNC University Library, Julian Carr said at the statue’s dedication:
“One hundred yards from where we stand, less than 90 days perhaps after my return from Appomattox, I horse-whipped a negro wench, until her skirts hung in shreds, because upon the streets of this quiet village she had publicly insulted and maligned a Southern lady.”
Carr ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate in 1900 on a white supremacist platform.
