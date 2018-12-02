A damp Sunday morning may give way to thunderstorms in the afternoon

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Following a Saturday wash-out we are waking up to low clouds, fog, and just generally damp conditions with a few leftover isolated showers.
As a warm-front lifts north through the area over the next few hours our temperatures will rise but at the same time we will also destabilize.
With unstable conditions in place and a cold front swinging through, the ingredients will be in place for this all to exit as a parting line of thunderstorms. East of I-85 where instability will be greatest, there is the threat of isolated severe storms including damaging winds (straight line or isolated tornado) and brief hail. The window of risk for this appears to be between Noon and 4pm.
Behind this departing front we'll gradually cool off over the week ahead, from 60s Monday to 50s Tuesday then 40s Wednesday.
Have a happy Sunday!
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.