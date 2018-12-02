Catawba’s Destiny Stone coordinates December 12th Holiday program for East Spencer charter school

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - Catawba College senior Destiny Stone has spent the past eight weeks working with kindergarten through 4th grade students of Essie Mae Kiser Foxx Charter School in East Spencer to coordinate their holiday program for the community. Her efforts, and those of her very willing students, will come to fruition when the students present their full-length program, including skits, poems, and songs, at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, December 12, in the Omwake Dearborn Chapel on the Catawba College campus.