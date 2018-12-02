Catawba’s Destiny Stone coordinates December 12th Holiday program for East Spencer charter school

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - Catawba College senior Destiny Stone has spent the past eight weeks working with kindergarten through 4th grade students of Essie Mae Kiser Foxx Charter School in East Spencer to coordinate their holiday program for the community. Her efforts, and those of her very willing students, will come to fruition when the students present their full-length program, including skits, poems, and songs, at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, December 12, in the Omwake Dearborn Chapel on the Catawba College campus.
EMKF students from each grade will be highlighted during the program and there will be parts that members of the entire school can participate in. Stone says the program is a wonderful milestone for the school which is in its first academic year of operation.
Stone, who will complete her coursework at Catawba in December, sees the program as one small way for her to give back to the local community. She’s spent the past eight weeks of this semester volunteering at the school as a music teacher four days a week.
Stone gratefully acknowledges the assistance of the EMKF Charter School administration, including Dr. Jonathan Pullin, Ms. Latisha Feamster, and Ms. Courtney Sawyer.
