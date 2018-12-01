Warm, rainy afternoon ahead for Saturday

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - While we are waking up to a dry morning with even some breaks of sun poking through the clouds, it's still a First Alert Day and rain will begin to overspread the viewing area from southwest to northeast beginning during the mid-morning hours.
Make sure you plan to get wet if you’re heading to either of the tailgates or football games today, including the Sunbelt Championship in Boone and of course the ACC Championship right here in Charlotte. Rain will be steadiest from mid-afternoon through early evening.
Temperatures however won’t be a problem with highs around 60° in Charlotte, near 50° in the mountains and surging into the 70s on Sunday. Enjoy the warm respite while you can because another big shot of cold air is on the way again next week.
Have a great day!
