Temps rise along with rain chances for your weekend

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Friday’s patchy light rain will extend all the way through Saturday with some heavier periods of rain in some areas.
Make sure you plan to get wet if you’re heading to either of the tailgates or football games tomorrow, including the Sunbelt Championship in Boone and of course the ACC Championship right here in Charlotte.
Temperatures however won’t be a problem with highs around 60 in Charlotte, near 50 in the mountains and surging into the 70s on Sunday. Enjoy the warm respite while you can because another big shot of cold air is on the way again next week.
Have a safe weekend!
- Meteorologist Eric Thomas
