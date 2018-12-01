Planet Earth working on 3 Mars landers to follow InSight

This undated artist rendering from the European Space Agency, shows the European-Russian ExoMars rover. As Mars' newest resident settles in, Planet Earth is working on three more landers and at least two orbiters to join the scientific Martian brigade. ExoMars also will sniff out possible past life, drilling a couple yards (meters) down for chemical fossils. A spacecraft that was part of an ExoMars mission in 2016 crash-landed on the red planet. NASA's InSight spacecraft touched down on Mars on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. (European Space Agency via AP) (AOES medialab M.Thiebaut)
By MARCIA DUNN | December 1, 2018 at 8:13 AM EST - Updated December 1 at 8:18 AM

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — As Mars' newest resident settles in, Planet Earth is working on three more landers and at least two orbiters to join the scientific Martian brigade.

NASA's InSight spacecraft touched down on Mars on Monday.

InSight —the eighth successful Martian lander — should be wrapping up two years of digging and quake monitoring by the time rovers arrive from the U.S., Europe and China.

NASA's Mars 2020 will hunt for rocks that might hold evidence of ancient microbial life and stash them in a safe place for return to Earth.

The European-Russian ExoMars also will sniff out possible past life. The Chinese Mars 2020 will feature both an orbiter and lander. The United Arab Emirates, meanwhile, aims to send its first spacecraft, an orbiter, to Mars in 2020.

FILE- This artist's rendering provided to China's Xinhua News Agency on Aug. 23, 2016 by the lunar probe and space project center of Chinese State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defense, shows a concept design for the Chinese Mars 2020 rover and lander.
FILE- This artist's rendering provided to China's Xinhua News Agency on Aug. 23, 2016 by the lunar probe and space project center of Chinese State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defense, shows a concept design for the Chinese Mars 2020 rover and lander. (AP)
In this undated photo provided by the United Arab Emirates Space Agency, engineers discuss further steps to disassemble a spacecraft's sun shield baffle for further inspections.
In this undated photo provided by the United Arab Emirates Space Agency, engineers discuss further steps to disassemble a spacecraft's sun shield baffle for further inspections. (AP)
This artist's rendering from NASA depicts the Mars 2020 Rover.
This artist's rendering from NASA depicts the Mars 2020 Rover. (NASA via AP) (AP)