3-peat: Three generations of family born on same day

TOPEKA, KS (KSNT/CNN) - The Lawhons are a family that know all about traditions.
From teaching the youngest how to read, to throwing big birthday parties especially on Nov. 30.
Adam Lawhon’s birthday is such a big deal partially because his family planned to have him that day.
His mom knew she had to pick a date to deliver him via C-section and Nov. 30 fell right within that window.
So what's so special and why did they pick that day?
Well it's not only Adam's birthday, it's his dad's and his grandma's.
“Just cool that it worked out the way it did. That we’ve got a happy, healthy boy who happens to have something really unique that he’ll always be special,” said his father Matt Lawhon.
"It's like right from the start, like, what are the odds?" said LuAnn Lawhon, Adam’s grandmother.
A math expert said the odds of this happening are about 1 out of 133,000.
And if that's not crazy enough, this year they all will have the number four on their cakes.
"We're celebrating 64, 4 and I'll be 39 forever, acting 18," said Matt Lawhon who will be turning 40.
"When he was a really little he used to say mommy and me have the same birthday but mine comes first," said LuAnn Lawhon.
