JCSU deals with mold on campus

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU) student claims mold found in her dorm room caused her to get sick. Jazlynn Lambert says she reported a mold problem back in August to the university. JCSU changed her room and Lambert claims mold was found again in that room.
"It just keeps building up and building up," JCSU Student Jazlynn Lambert said. "And then you can see it around the vents and stuff."
The student says she has been to the doctor a couple of times and has suffered from headaches for three days straight. The student says things got so bad she became visibly sick.
"My nose had blood clots coming out of it," Lambert said. "It was all on my pillow - all in my room."
Lambert believes having mold in her college dorm is not a good sign and thought JCSU would have tackled the problem sooner.
"It's like unacceptable," she said. "I just feel like you have a job that you should do, and that is to take care of your students."
JCSU says the mold is a result of all the rain the area received. Two storms passed through Charlotte. JCSU President Clarence Armbrister has been informed about the mold situation. He says he is concerned the community may think the university is ignoring the problem. He says that is not the truth. The President wants to be proactive about situations that affect the school.
"Students are our most important asset," JCSU President Clarence Armbrister said. "And the health and safety and welfare of the student is really important to us."
Armbrister spoke to the school's Student Government Association Friday. He committed to them that the problem will be taken care of. He wants the problem fixed by the time students return for the Spring semester.
"The university will inspect every room and eradicate it," JCSU President said. "And if by chance that we are not able to address a particular issue, we will never require a student to live in a dorm that is unhealthy."
Lambert is pleased JCSU is dealing with the mold problem. She hopes no more trips to the doctor when she come back to JCSU in 2019.
"I am going to go back to the doctor when I get home," Lambert said. "And just make sure I am good from there and then when I get back - hopefully it's cleared up, if not we are just going to have a whole other issue."
JCSU is talking with contractors to nail down a timeline when the work will be complete.
