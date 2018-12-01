Former President George H.W. Bush dies at age 94

He won the first contest of 1980, the Iowa caucuses, and boasted that he had the "big mo," his slang for momentum. But Reagan, who had led the conservative movement for more than a decade, won the New Hampshire primary and the nomination. His choice of Bush as his running mate was a near thing. Reagan — still smarting from Bush's ridicule of "voodoo economics," first wanted to pick Gerald Ford, and asked Bush only after negotiations broke down. They went on to defeat Jimmy Carter and Walter Mondale.