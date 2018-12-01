CMPD investigating officer-involved shooting near Independence Blvd.

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police are currently investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Saturday morning on a road off of Independence Blvd.
The shooting took place on the 3900 block of Winfield Dr.
One individual involved in the shooting was seriously injured during the incident and transported to the hospital.
CMPD reports that all officers involved in the incident are safe.
A handgun used by a subject involved with the shooting was found at the scene. Police have since secured the area and reported that the neighborhood is safe.
Chief Putney spoke to the press after arriving at the scene and assured members of the community that the scene was clearing up. He also noted that police had visited the residence where the individual involved in the shooting resided multiple times in the past year.
No further information has been released at this time.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.