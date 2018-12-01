Chairman resigns from NC Board of Elections amid voter fraud investigation

I move that in light of claims of numerous irregularities and concerted fraudulent activities related to absentees by mail ballots and potentially other matters in congressional district 9, the state board hold a then constituted, an evidentiary hearing on or before December 21 pursuant to its authority under North Carolina General Statute 163A-1180 and 1181 to assure that the election is determined without taint of fraud or corruption and without irregularities that may have changed the result of the election.

Josh Malcolm