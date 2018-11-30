Wet weekend prompts First Alert Day

The next real rain chance will arrive as we start the weekend. Rain still appears likely on Saturday with afternoon readings in the lower 60s. The timing looks to bring rain in during the morning hours (moving in from SW to NE) and it will likely linger well into Saturday afternoon and some rain may, in fact, linger through the evening hours and so the ACC Championship football game could be impacted. With so many parades, festivals and outdoor events planned for Saturday and rain in the forecast, we’ve declared a FIRST ALERT DAY, giving you a “heads up” that it will be a wet day.