Wet weekend prompts First Alert Day

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - We’re waking up to readings in the 40s and 50s this morning, much milder as compared to previous mornings this week. If you’re not a fan of frigid weather, the good news is that today starts a warming trend that could push us close to record high temperatures over the weekend.
Today will bring a fair amount of cloud cover but just a few spotty showers, with the best chance coming along and north of I-40 during the daylight hours. Highs today will make a run into the lower 60s, above average for late November.
There could still be a couple of spotty showers around tonight with evening temperatures in the 50s and overnight lows only falling back to the upper 40s.
The next real rain chance will arrive as we start the weekend. Rain still appears likely on Saturday with afternoon readings in the lower 60s. The timing looks to bring rain in during the morning hours (moving in from SW to NE) and it will likely linger well into Saturday afternoon and some rain may, in fact, linger through the evening hours and so the ACC Championship football game could be impacted. With so many parades, festivals and outdoor events planned for Saturday and rain in the forecast, we’ve declared a FIRST ALERT DAY, giving you a “heads up” that it will be a wet day.
The models are suggesting a nice drying trend for Sunday and with warm air flooding in behind Saturday’s front, Charlotte could challenge its record high of 76° set back in 1991. Talk about a crazy temperature turn-around! There’s just a small chance for an early shower Sunday morning and as the front actually pushes east during the day, there could be a thunderstorm south / east of I085 Sunday afternoon.
Mixed clouds and sun are expected Monday, with temperatures remaining above average – in the upper 60s – before we start to cool back off with a couple of showers and highs in the 50s on Tuesday.
Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.