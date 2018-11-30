A warmer, but somewhat wetter, weekend ahead for most

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - After spending four of the past six days no warmer than the chilly 40s, we broke back into the mid 50s on Thursday and now we’ll take a run at the low 60s Friday and Saturday.
So while the warmer air will be welcome for many of you, don’t expect pretty days. In fact, rain will gradually become more likely Friday and especially Saturday as a wide area of patchy rain arrives from the southwest. Anyone heading to the ACC Championship Game Saturday evening should prepare for rain and that definitely includes the earlier periods of the day for you tailgaters.
We still can’t take rain off the table, especially the first half of the day Sunday, but gradual drying can be expected during the day and into next week. Highs on Sunday will soar into the 70s before we get hit with another cool shot of air early next week returning us to December-like weather again.
Enjoy your Friday!
- Meteorologist Eric Thomas
