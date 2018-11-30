13th ChristmasVille in Rock Hill begins

ROCK HILL, SC (WBTV) - Organizers say it was voted best festival in the Southeast last year. They are hoping to ring in Christmas with thousands of people again this year at Rock Hill’s ChristmasVille.
It’s the 13th annual ChristmasVille that transforms Old Town in Rock Hill into a Winter Wonderland. Nearly 100 events will be held over the course of three days including horse drawn carriage rides, ice skating and visits with Santa Claus.
Chairman Angie Perry says it brought more than 75,000 people to Rock Hill last year and really shines a spotlight on the city.
“It shows how much all of us love Rock Hill and its so inviting. We have people that call our Chamber wanting to come from Virginia and Charleston and all over,” Perry said.
Events will go on rain or shine. Some had to be moved indoors on Friday morning like the Jingle Bell March and Twas’ the Night Before Christmas.
Saturday night will include the Fezziwig Ball which raises money for four children’s charities in the community. Perry says the ball raised $15,000 last year.
For a schedule of events click here: https://www.christmasvillerockhill.com/schedule
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.