Tech manufacturing giant confirms HQs move to Charlotte, bringing hundreds of jobs

CHARLOTTE, NC (Cassie Cope, Deon Roberts and Ely Portillo) - Honeywell, a Fortune 100 technology company whose products range from airplane cockpit systems to security systems for hospitals, announced Friday that it is relocating its headquarters to Charlotte from New Jersey.
“Today is a landmark day for the city of Charlotte and the state of North Carolina, one that will impact our business landscape for years to come,” said N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper.
The move is dependent on the passage of an economics incentives package with tax breaks for Honeywell. Cooper said that approval is expected shortly, after the General Assembly on Thursday approved legislation that boosts the incentives the state can award companies for economic development projects. . The amount of the incentives package has not been released.
Cooper said Honeywell was lured by Charlotte’s low cost of doing business, the state’s business-friendly climate, and infrastructure like the city’s airport that allows easy access for companies.
“There were many locations in the running for this corporate headquarters,” Cooper said. “It was a long process.”
The announcement was made in uptown at the Charlotte headquarters of asset manager Barings. The state measure passed as lawmakers said an unnamed company could bring 750 jobs that pay median salaries of $85,000 to Charlotte.
“This was a very competitive process,” said Honeywell CEO Darius Adamczyk, who said he had previously lived in Charlotte.
The Morris Plains, N.J.-based firm is a major manufacturer of electronics, aerospace and electronic equipment.
For Charlotte, it increases the number of Fortune 500 firms headquartered in the area. That group is currently at six companies: Bank of America (No. 24), Lowe’s Cos. (No. 40), Duke Energy (No. 125), Nucor (No. 151), Sonic Automotive (No. 298) and Sealed Air (No. 456).
Sealed Air, which makes Bubble Wrap, was the last Fortune 500 firm to relocate to Charlotte, also from New Jersey. In 2014, the company announced plans to relocate its headquarters from Elmwood Park, N.J., bringing 1,262 jobs.
Honeywell ranks 77th, based on annual revenue of about $40.5 billion.
Snagging Honeywell helps Charlotte reverse a trend in which the number of Fortune 500 companies in the area has been falling for a decade. Nine companies made the list in 2007.
The decline has mostly been due to acquisitions and spinoffs. Family Dollar was acquired and is moving its headquarters out of Matthews, and local firms such as Belk and Harris Teeter have also been bought by outside firms.
On Thursday, state lawmakers approved legislation allowing the N.C. Department of Commerce to offer companies up to $16,000 for every job created. Currently, the limit is $6,500 per job.
The Senate unanimously approved the bill on Wednesday. But it ran into opposition from Republican Rep. Jonathan Jordan, who said the change would mean “more money to give to our corporate welfare programs and crony capitalism.”
Jordan fought over the bill with Rep. Bill Brawley, a Republican from Matthews who was one of the bill’s sponsors.
This is a developing story.