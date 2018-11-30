Salisbury man charged for selling drugs near high school

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - Police executed a search warrant near a high school in Salisbury on Thursday, and ended up charging one man with a long list of charges.
The search warrant was served at a house in the 100 block of E. 11th Street near Henderson Independent High School.
Convicted felon Dexter Leon Jones, 38, was found to be in possession of drugs and a .38 handgun, according to the police report.
Jones was charged with drug possession, possession of a firearm by a felon, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for the illegal drug trade, and sell/deliver within 300 feet of school property.
Bond was set at $50,000.
