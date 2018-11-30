Salisbury man charged for selling drugs near high school

(Source: Salisbury Police)
By David Whisenant | November 30, 2018 at 9:22 AM EST - Updated November 30 at 9:22 AM

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - Police executed a search warrant near a high school in Salisbury on Thursday, and ended up charging one man with a long list of charges.

The search warrant was served at a house in the 100 block of E. 11th Street near Henderson Independent High School.

Convicted felon Dexter Leon Jones, 38, was found to be in possession of drugs and a .38 handgun, according to the police report.

Jones was charged with drug possession, possession of a firearm by a felon, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for the illegal drug trade, and sell/deliver within 300 feet of school property.

Bond was set at $50,000.

