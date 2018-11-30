Rowan Animal Shelter offering deeply discounted adoptions on Saturday

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - The Rowan Animal Shelter is offering a deep discount for those wanting to adopt a pet.
The special event is being held on Saturday at the shelter, located at 1465 Julian Road in Salisbury.
Normal adoption rates will be discounted 80% between 8:30 am and 3:00 pm.
According to a news release, the Shelter has many loving cats and dogs in need of homes, please scroll the feed for photos of animals available for adoption and check out the notes section for more information on how to adopt: https://www.facebook.com/notes/rowan-county-animal-shelter/adopting-a-pet-from-the-rowan-county-animal-shelter/739581709561515/
$16 for all unaltered animals, $3 for all altered animals.
Vaccines Provided: (If unaltered) a spay/neuter voucher worth $70, 5 in 1 vaccine for dogs, bordetella vaccine for dogs, 3 in 1 vaccine for cats, deworming for both, microchip for both and a 1 year rabies vaccine for both if age appropriate.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.