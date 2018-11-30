North Rowan students working with Broadway costume designer

SPENCER, NC (WBTV) - Students at North Rowan High School in Spencer have gotten a very special opportunity this week by being able to work with a Broadway costume designer.
David Withrow was a student of teacher Leigh Ann Alexander more than twenty years ago and is visiting NRHS this week to create some of the costumes for the upcoming production of The Lion King.
Withrow’s credits include Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, Everyday Rapture, Race, The Apple Tree, and The Threepenny Opera.
North Rowan will present The Lion King in the spring of 2019.
